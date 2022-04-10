SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives GBX 1,729.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,729.75 ($22.69).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.99) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,900 ($24.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,800 ($23.61) to GBX 1,825 ($23.93) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,817 ($23.83) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,646.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,622.93. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,431.50 ($18.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,825.50 ($23.94). The firm has a market capitalization of £19.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

