Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the mining company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,489,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,741,000 after buying an additional 208,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 237,002 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $952,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,844 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVN. TheStreet raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

