Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. 2,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85.

Get Integral Acquisition Co. 1 alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $736,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Acquisition Co. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.