$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.77. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,319 shares of company stock worth $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 36,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

