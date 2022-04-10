Analysts Set AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Price Target at C$59.19

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$59.19.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACQ shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AutoCanada from C$47.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark set a C$55.00 price target on AutoCanada in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$33.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$906.70 million and a PE ratio of 6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.03. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$26.80 and a one year high of C$59.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.16.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoCanada will post 4.4999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$639,671.71.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

