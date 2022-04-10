Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Declares Dividend of $0.41

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4109 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th.

Shares of DNNGY opened at $41.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $56.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ørsted A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 720.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ørsted A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC lowered Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $747.50.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

