Bilander Acquisition (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating) traded up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 14,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 6,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $12,780,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,958,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000.

Bilander Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

