Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG) Shares Down 1.4%

Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31. Approximately 141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:NWLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.67% of Nuveen Winslow Large-Cap Growth ESG ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

