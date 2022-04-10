Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.7908 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57.

NASDAQ:FORTY opened at $100.18 on Friday. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $80.98 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $658.74 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

