Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.7908 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57.
NASDAQ:FORTY opened at $100.18 on Friday. Formula Systems has a 12-month low of $80.98 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.11.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $658.74 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.27%.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula Systems (1985) (FORTY)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.