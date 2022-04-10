HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

HashCoin (HSC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $241,995.51 and $10,596.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00035956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00106899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

