Digitalcoin Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $165,195.79 and $17.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,700.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.89 or 0.07617868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.00264129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.29 or 0.00761790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00097478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $231.04 or 0.00541068 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00391412 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,686,776 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

