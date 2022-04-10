Stobox Token (STBU) Price Reaches $0.0119 on Exchanges

Stobox Token (STBU) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. During the last seven days, Stobox Token has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Stobox Token has a market cap of $489,465.78 and $45,029.00 worth of Stobox Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stobox Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Stobox Token Profile

Stobox Token’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Stobox Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,961,579 coins. Stobox Token’s official Twitter account is @StoboxCompany and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stobox Token’s official website is www.stobox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “STBU is used to reward customers who bring the most value to the ecosystem and provide them with special terms. STBU allows becoming part of Stobox Community of decent people who take advantage of digital assets. “

