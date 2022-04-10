Redpanda Earth Price Tops $0.0000 (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market cap of $1.34 million and $223,363.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00045852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,218.66 or 0.07537706 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,592.91 or 0.99747228 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

