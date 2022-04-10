Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,581.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.54 or 0.07626694 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.65 or 0.00264557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.77 or 0.00762715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.06 or 0.00542633 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.50 or 0.00393367 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

