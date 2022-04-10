Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,125 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of KNBE opened at $23.09 on Friday. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.09 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KNBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KnowBe4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $28,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,647 shares of company stock valued at $438,479 over the last three months.

KnowBe4 Profile (Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.