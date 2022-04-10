17,632 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHG opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

