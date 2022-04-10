17,632 Shares in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PHG opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average is $37.18.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.9641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Koninklijke Philips Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
