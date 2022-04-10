The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $130.29 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.24.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.60.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

