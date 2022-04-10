Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$2.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

