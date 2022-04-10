AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Garmin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Garmin by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.
GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.
Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
