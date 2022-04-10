AGF Investments LLC Has $370,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 350.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dempze Nancy E boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 11,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $128.38 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.43. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.