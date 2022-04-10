AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,116 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $63.83 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,482 shares of company stock worth $19,207,032. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

