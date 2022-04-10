Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $99,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 334.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snap-on by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $33,766,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Snap-on by 38.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.40.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $208.40 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average of $212.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

