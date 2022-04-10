Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 339 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 259.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $276.75 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $252.45 and a one year high of $317.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

