Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $110,000 Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Teck Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

TECK stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.60. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

