Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $58.16 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.30.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

