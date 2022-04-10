Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,238 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Gibraltar Industries worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROCK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 91.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 509,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 18.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROCK. StockNews.com began coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $96.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

