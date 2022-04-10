Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Holdings Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $1,386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2,737.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 630,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 608,631 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 251.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 357,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 255,708 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $52,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,011 shares of company stock worth $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.40 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

