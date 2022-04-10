Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 891 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $108.62 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $81.96 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.27.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

