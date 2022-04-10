Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 31,977 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 156.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Hub Group worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,748 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after buying an additional 464,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares during the period. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 193,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 94,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

