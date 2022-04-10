Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 453.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MarineMax by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter valued at about $1,776,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.73. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $70.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup started coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

