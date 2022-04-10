Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.47% of Reata Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of RETA opened at $32.99 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

