Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 20,043 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $33.98 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

