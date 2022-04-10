Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 182,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBBK. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

