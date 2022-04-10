Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $323.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.91 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.92.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.

Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.