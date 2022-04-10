Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 956.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.96.

Qorvo stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.00.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.