Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Position Lifted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 154.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,774 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVI. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,032,000 after buying an additional 1,414,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $59,130,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,748.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after buying an additional 1,182,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,562.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 884,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 831,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after acquiring an additional 700,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.48. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

