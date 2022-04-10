AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATR. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $121.41 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $813.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

