Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($203.28) to £140 ($183.61) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.
The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.
About Ferguson (Get Rating)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferguson (FERG)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.