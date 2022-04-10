Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 355 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

