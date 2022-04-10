Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.32 Million Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after buying an additional 90,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 348,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,140,000 after buying an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $480.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $391.28 and a 52-week high of $490.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $439.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

