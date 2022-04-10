Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.17.

In other news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.68. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.