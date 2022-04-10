Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,522,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,701,000 after buying an additional 579,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,795,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,347,000 after purchasing an additional 578,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,603,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,354,000 after purchasing an additional 415,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,198,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,314,000 after purchasing an additional 115,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

HPE stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

