Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $4.75 Million in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 124,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCID. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lucid Group by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group stock opened at 21.67 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 16.12 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is 33.13.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LCID shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 33.80.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

