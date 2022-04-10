AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 696 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.67.

Shares of HELE opened at $195.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $189.65 and a 1-year high of $256.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

