AGF Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 161.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $671,000. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $191,622,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $12,544,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $124,802.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,404 shares of company stock worth $1,677,735 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $110.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

