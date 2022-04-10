AGF Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 221.7% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.27.

BXP stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.24. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 17.49%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 123.66%.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 21,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $2,543,213.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.