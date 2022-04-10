AGF Investments Inc. Grows Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 155.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 56.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 881,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 317,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth about $3,030,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

Alkermes stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,289 shares of company stock valued at $636,541. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

