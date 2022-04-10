AGF Investments Inc. Takes $349,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Perrigo by 21.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,878,000 after buying an additional 1,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,311,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,080,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,791,000 after buying an additional 158,285 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 28.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,356,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,529,000 after buying an additional 521,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 374.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after buying an additional 1,144,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Perrigo stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -297.14%.

Perrigo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.