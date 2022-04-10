AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 1,044 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Assurant by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 121,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $2,488,000. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $186.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.18 and a 12-month high of $187.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.