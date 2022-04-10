Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,271 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,251.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,885 shares of company stock valued at $593,213. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.